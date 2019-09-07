Judiciary chief: Iran’s atmosphere charged with resistance, not dialogue 

TEHRAN – The current atmosphere in Iran is charged with, not dialogue, but resistance, Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday.

“The current atmosphere of the country is an atmosphere of resistance against the enemy,” Raisi said, according to Mehr. “Such atmosphere has been created due to the tactfulness and management of the Leader.”

Back in June, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said negotiations with Washington cannot help solve any problems.

He also dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response or a message.

The Leader said Iran has “no trust” in the United States and will not at all “repeat the bitter experience” it gained from the negotiations that led to the conclusion of a 2015 nuclear deal, which Washington later ditched.

Elsewhere in his Saturday remarks, Raisi said the enemy’s attempts to manipulate the Iranian society into believing that there is rampant corruption in the country backfired and “today, the atmosphere of the country, against the enemy’s wishes, is an atmosphere of fighting corruption.”

Raisi’s Judiciary has in recent months launched a fresh attempt to combat corruption, which has so far seen the arrest of many individuals, including those working in the Judiciary.

The top judge’s anti-corruption campaign has been lauded by lawmakers, a hundred of whom released a statement last month to thank him for his efforts.

MH/PA