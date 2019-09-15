22 school bus lines set up in Tehran

TEHRAN – Twenty two lines for school buses have been established in the city of Tehran, aimed at providing students with transportation services to ensure that they can attend schools safely, Tehran bus operating company's managing director Peyman Sanandaji has said.

Pointing out that with the beginning of the new school year (September 23) the number of passengers will increase by 20-30 percent, he said that to meet the transportation needs of students attending schools and educational centers, school bus lines have been set up in all parts of the city.

The buses running in these lines are labeled with a specific logo to be at service during the school's opening and closing hours, he stated, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Along the bus line routes, special stations are exclusively dedicated to the school buses which are solely used for the students to ensure their safety, he highlighted.

He went on to say that “with the universities and school openings, transportation needs increases and we decided to increase the number of buses in populated parts of the city and dispatch some traffic police forces to those areas.”

