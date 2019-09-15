Hawkish U.S. senator urges attack on Iranian oil refineries

TEHRAN – Hawkish American Senator Lindsey Graham has urged the U.S. leaders to consider an attack on Iranian oil refineries in response to new attacks on Saudi oil refineries.

“It is now time for the U.S. to put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries if they continue their provocations or increase nuclear enrichment,” Graham said in a tweet on Saturday.

“Iran will not stop their misbehavior until the consequences become more real, like attacking their refineries, which will break the regime’s back,” he added.

The U.S. senator also claimed, “Iranian supported Houthi rebels who attacked Saudi oil refineries is yet another example of how Iran is wreaking havoc in the Middle East. The Iranian regime is not interested in peace - they’re pursuing nuclear weapons and regional dominance.”

The anti-Iran remarks came after Yemeni forces staged a massive drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s huge Aramco oil facilities in retaliation to persisting Saudi aerial strikes mostly against Yemeni population centers and public infrastructure.

“Air Force of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees, Saturday morning carried out a large-scale operation with 10 drones, targeting Abqaiq and Khurais refineries east of Saudi Arabia,” said Yemen’s Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare’e.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also took to Twitter to put the blame for Saturday’s operation on Iran, claiming, “Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia” and that “there is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen.”

“The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression,” he added.

However, Tehran has rejected the claims, saying it is part of Washington’s new policy of “maximum deceit” against the Islamic Republic.

MH/PA