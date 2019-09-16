Iran’s nuclear knowledge to astound West, says Rouhani’s aide

TEHRAN – Hessameddin Ashena, an advisor to President Rouhani, says Iran’s vast knowledge of nuclear technology would astonish Western countries.

“The limits of the science and technology in the nuclear field will not stop us anymore,” Tasnim on Monday quoted Ashena as saying.

He made the remarks when asked to comment on Iran’s steps to reduce its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which include putting aside certain limitations on its nuclear program.

Ashena reiterated that there will be no limits on nuclear research and development and “we will move towards the cutting-edge of science.”

He also said Iran’s “third step” in reducing its JCPOA commitments has multiple layers.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany signed an agreement in 2015, according to which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for termination of sanctions.

However, since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office, he has done everything in his power to derail other countries’ efforts to preserve the JCPOA and finally, on May 8, 2019, he withdrew the U.S. from the multilateral accord.

Much of the international community has voiced strong opposition to the U.S. move and warned of its ramifications for the region and the world.

A year after the U.S. pullout from the JCPOA, Iran started to take steps at 60-day intervals to reduce its commitments to the deal. So far, Tehran has taken three steps in that regard.

Tehran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral U.S. bans.

Rouhani said last week that Iran will take further steps to suspend its commitments in the future if necessary.

The president described the third step as the most important one compared to the previous two, adding, “If necessary, we will take further steps in the future.”

