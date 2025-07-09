IFRC proud of cooperation with IRCS: MENA director

TEHRAN – The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is proud of cooperating with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Hossam Elsharkawi, the director of the Mediterranean and North Africa (MENA) Region at IFRC, has said.

In a message to the head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand, Elsharkawi commended the IRCS efforts in providing humanitarian services to those affected and injured by the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime.

“Your efforts in providing relief services to those affected in the recent war were unparalleled. You showed the world the true leadership and management of a humanitarian institution while you, yourself, were in great danger,” the official noted.

“It is a great honor for me to cooperate with you and the other members of the Iranian Red Crescent Society,” Elsharkawi highlighted.

The 12-day war, imposed on the country by Israel, started on June 13 and came to a halt on June 24.

About a week ago, Kolivand, in a letter to the international communities as well as Red Cross societies, urged them to slam the violation of humanitarian laws by the Zionist regime, demonstrated through killing IRCS members and targeting medical centers.

In his letter, Kolivand underscored the need for moral courage and coordinated efforts, the IRCS website reported.

