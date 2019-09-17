Iron ore concentrate output exceeds 19m tons in 5 months

TEHRAN- Production of iron ore concentrate in Iran during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – August 22) reached 19.725 million tons, registering a four-percent rise compared to the same period last year, IRNA reported.

As reported, the data regarding the output of major mineral production companies released in the first five months of the current year indicated that in the same period, 17,640,479 tons of iron ore conglomerate was produced, showing one percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the statistics, 2.22 million tons of granulated iron ore was also produced in the first five months of the current year, showing a four-percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Production of iron ore concentrate in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – July 21) was reported to be 15.903 million tons, three percent less than the figure for the same period last year.

Iran’s export of iron ore concentrate rose 96.6 percent during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), compared to the preceding year.

The country exported 5.552 million tons of the product worth $398 million during the mentioned period.

