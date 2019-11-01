Iron ore concentrate output exceeds 17m tons in H1

TEHRAN- Production of iron ore concentrate in Iran during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – September 22) reached 17.408 million tons, IRNA reported on Thursday.

As reported, the data regarding the output of major mineral production companies released in the first half of the current year indicated that in the same period, 30.405 million tons of iron ore was produced.

Production of iron ore concentrate during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – July 21) reached 15.903 million tons, registering a three percent rise compared to the same period last year.

As reported, the data regarding the output of major mineral production companies released in the first four months of the current year indicated that 15,903,165 tons of iron ore concentrate was produced.

Iran’s export of iron ore concentrate rose 96.6 percent during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), compared to the preceding year.

The country exported 5.552 million tons of the product worth $398 million during the mentioned period.

EF/