Leader’s top aide calls for maintaining security, peace by regional states

(FNA)- Iranian Supreme Leader's top adviser for international affairs Ali Akbar Velayati underlined the need for restoration of security and peace to the region by regional states themselves without any foreign interference.

“For example, Afghanistan’s neighbors such as Iran, India, Pakistan and Central Asia can have good cooperation to guarantee security in the country and region. Securing peace and stability in the region needs to be addressed without foreign interference,” Ali Akbar Velayati said in a meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale in Tehran on Monday.

He, meantime, called for proper settlement of the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir without other countries’ interference.

Gokhale, for his part, stressed that India’s ties with Iran are very important, because Iran holds important position in the world.

The two officials called for further development of bilateral ties.

Gokhale is currently on a visit to Tehran within the context of the 16th political dialogue between Iran and India.