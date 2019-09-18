20 attractions you must see in Iran

TEHRAN – Iran has proved to be an amazing destination for cultural travelers who bring only themselves and their desires to become part of the culture they visit, a type of journey that salutes to transformation in way of life.

Earlier this year, the New York Times also included Iran in its 2019 edition of Places to Go list, noting the country takes “the top spot.” The inclusion came, however, among escalating tensions between Iran and the United States as Prescient Donald Trump pulled America out of the Iran nuclear deal in May 2017 and restored sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The 2019 Travel Risk Map, which shows the risk level around the world, has put Iran among countries with “insignificant risk”, a category where the UK, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, and Finland are placed in.

The ancient land embraces hundreds of historical sites such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 22 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Here is a list of 20 must-see attractions selected by Culture Trip, a global startup operating in travel, media and entertainment:

“Steeped in history, culture, and nature, Iran is home to a wealth of attractions and things to do and see. It might be difficult to figure out which places should be your priority, but here’s a list of Culture Trip’s 20 favorite attractions that you can’t miss on your trip to this exciting country,” the startup wrote.

Persepolis

Once the capital of the first Persian Empire and birthplace of Persian civilization, it’s vital that you visit Persepolis. In fact, you haven’t seen Iran unless you’ve walked in the footsteps of the ancient kings.

Valley of the Stars

Qeshm offers pristine nature and a world of mystery, but if there’s one attraction not to miss, it’s the Valley of the Stars. Marl and sandstone make up the other-worldly rock formations, and with a little imagination, you can see animals, faces, and hands among other things.

Chogha Zanbil (Tchogha Zanbil)

The first Iranian site registered with UNESCO, Chogha Zanbil is a 13th-century BC ziggurat in the Khuzestan province. Baked bricks with cuneiform inscriptions are layered in the structure, and a centuries-old footprint of a child in the stone is roped off towards the back.

Babak Castle

A bit of athleticism and no fear are required to reach Babak Castle. Once the stronghold of a Khurramite leader who fought the Abbasid Caliphate, this citadel, surrounded by deep gorges, sits at the height of 2,300–2,600 meters (7,546–8,530 feet). Those with a strong case of acrophobia might choose to admire it from afar.

Nasir ol-Molk Mosque

Walking inside Nasir ol-Molk is like walking inside a kaleidoscope. Nicknamed “the Pink Mosque” for its rosy-hued tiles, you’ll love discovering the hidden nooks of arguably Iran’s most beautiful mosque.

Anzali Lagoon

Located in the northern port city of Bandar Anzali, a boat ride on Anzali Lagoon is a must to witness the houses built on stilts, various bird species, and, of course, the water lotuses emerging to blossom through the dark waters.

Chalus Road

Are you traveling to the north? Then definitely take the famous Chalus Road. Steep roads snaking down the mountainside, tunnels carved in solid rock, and natural springs and bodies of water make this one of the most scenic routes in Iran.

Naqsh-e Jahan Square

Once a royal polo field, Naqsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan holds Ali Qapu Palace, Imam Mosque, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, and the Imperial Bazaar. You’ll need the better portion of a day to see it all properly.

Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System

A feat of engineering, the Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System, an ancient irrigation system dating back to the 5th century BC, is sure to leave you awe-struck. Climb the hill behind it to marvel at the view from above before exploring the details of the mechanism and the many bird species living here.

Bridges of Isfahan

Whether it’s Si-o-seh Pol, the Khaju, or one of the other nine bridges, a romantic stroll along the marvelous architecture of Isfahan’s bridges on the Zayandeh River is a must. The Persian poetry often recited in these locales echo through the arched chambers and will seem like Scheherazade’s 1001 Nights.

Kashan’s historical homes

Exquisite ceilings, magnificent frescoes, and grand courtyards filled with pomegranate trees are what you’ll get in one of the breathtaking historical homes in the desert city of Kashan. This city is best seen in the spring before it’s too hot and while you can catch the rosewater festival.

Sheikh Safi al-din Khanegah and Shrine

Located in Ardabil, this shrine is the tomb of Sufi mystic leader Sheikh Safi al-din. Different areas such as a library, mosque, school, and mausoleum make up this site, and the architecture is in keeping with the principles of Sufi mysticism.

Pigeon Towers

While people usually see pigeons as mere nuisances, especially for city dwellers, they were quite valuable in Iran about five centuries ago, namely for their droppings. These towers were built as pigeon homes, each holding as many as 14,000, where the droppings could be collected and used as fertilizer.

Chak Chak

Literally “drip-drip,” Chak Chak is a Zoroastrian temple located just outside of Yazd. The most important Zoroastrian pilgrimage site in Iran, many Zoroastrians visit the temple every year. Once you’ve seen the similar sites in Yazd, a visit here gives further insight into this religion.

Rudkhan Castle

This military complex was initially built on two mounts during the Sassanid era and rebuilt a few centuries later. Known as the “castle of a thousand steps” because that’s how many you have to climb to get to the top, Rudkhan Castle is worth the effort.

Katale-khor Cave

Discovered less than a century ago, the formations in Katale-khor Cave are said to date back to the Jurassic period. This cave sits outside of Zanjan, and though it is less visited than Ali Sadr Cave, the two are thought to be connected.

Hafez Tomb

If you’re going to visit one Persian poet, it must be Hafez. Stroll around the garden and tomb in the evening as tourists and locals come to pay their respects and recite a few lines of his poems. You can even have your fortune read to see what the great poet predicts for you.

Hurmuz Island

For such a small island, Hurmuz is brimming with dreamy nature and tranquility. Shades of red, yellow, and orange color the land area, which contrasts beautifully with the Persian Gulf’s blue water. A dream for geology and nature enthusiasts, this island is also home to deer and other fauna.

Lut Desert

Iran’s first natural UNESCO site and hottest place on earth for seven years, the barren Lut Desert offers an unusual tranquility. The sand ridges, known as yardangs, continuously change their shape, so if you visit the same spot at a later time, it might look completely different!

Bisotun and Taq-e Bostan

Bisotun and Taq-e Bostan are two historical sites located near each other in the Kermanshah province. Rock reliefs and the statue of Hercules are fascinating remnants of Bisotun, as is the prehistoric “hunter’s cave” said to have been inhabited 40,000 years ago.

Rock reliefs are also under the archway of Taq-e Bostan, the most notable image of which depicts the last king of the Sassanid Empire with Ahura Mazda (the creator in Zoroastrianism) and Anahita (a Zoroastrian diety).

