“Hendi and Hormoz” to screen at two intl. events

TEHRAN – Iranian director Abbas Amini’s film “Hendi and Hormoz” about an arranged marriage will be screened at two international events in Italy and Ireland during October.

The Queen’s Film Theatre, a small independent cinema at Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland will screen the movie on October 19.

The film will also be reviewed at the 1st UNICEF Innocenti Film Festival (UIFF), which will be held in the Italian city of Florence from October 25 to 27.

The story of the film is set on the hematite-rich island of Hormoz where Hendi, a 13-year-old girl, is married off to Hormoz, a 16-year-old boy who is jobless and lives in poverty like most of the rest of the island’s inhabitants. When Hendi becomes pregnant, Hormoz turns to a drug smuggler in an effort to ensure his family’s livelihood.

As a co-production between Iran and the Czech Republic, “Hendi and Hormoz” was honored by the NETPAC (Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema) at the 36th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran in April 2018.

It was also selected as best film at the 4th CineIran Festival in the Canadian city of Toronto in November 2018.

In addition, the 1st Iranian Film Festival New York in January honored the movie with a special jury award.

Photo: Zohreh Eslami acts in a scene from “Hendi and Hormoz”.

