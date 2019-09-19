Women have to be allowed into football stadiums in Iran: FIFA

TEHRAN - The head of football's world governing body said in a statement that FIFA's position is "clear and firm" and that women "have to be allowed" into football stadiums in Iran.

Statement by the FIFA President on stadium ban for women in Iran:

I am hopeful that the Iranian Federation and the Iranian authorities were receptive to our repeated calls to address this unacceptable situation.

I contacted them several times in the recent past and so has the FIFA administration. We have a delegation of FIFA members in Iran at the moment and I am looking forward to hearing good news from them.

Our position is clear and firm. Women have to be allowed into football stadiums in Iran.

We understand there are steps and processes that need to be taken before this is done in a proper and safe way but now is the moment to change things and FIFA is expecting positive developments starting in the next Iran home match in October.