No restriction on Iranian women to attend Cambodia match: Govt Spox

TEHRAN - Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday that the Iranian women can buy tickets to watch the match between Iran and Cambodia.

Team Melli will host Cambodia in the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Group C on Oct. 10 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The Iranian authorities have been accused of allowing a select group of women into Azadi stadium to watch the matches but Rabiei says there is no restriction on the females to attend the match.

“Tickets will go on sale for all females for the match against Cambodia. We cannot ignore the women-related issues. We need to show tolerance and should not create a situation in which a girl like Sahar Khodayari setting herself on fire,” Rabiei said.

The FIFA officials will check the preparations made by the Iranian FA to provide access to that Oct. 10 match for women.