Iran move five spots up in FIBA world rankings

TEHRAN – Following an eye-catching performance in the 2019 FIBA World Cup that ended earlier this week, Iran national basketball team moved five spots up in FIBA men's world rankings.

Team Melli, who qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as the best Asian team, sit 22nd in the ranking.

The U.S. basketball have kept their No. 1 spot in the FIBA world men’s rankings, even after a disappointing seventh-place showing in the World Cup. They have held the No. 1 ranking since winning the 2010 world championship.

World Cup champions Spain stayed No. 2, Australia leaped eight spots to No. 3, World Cup finalists Argentina rose one spot to No. 4 and World Cup bronze medalists France fell two slots to No. 5.

The FIBA World Ranking Men, presented by NIKE, will next be updated following February's Continental Cup Qualifiers. It takes into consideration rating points of games played in top official FIBA competitions and their Qualifiers over the course of an eight-year period.