Persian studies center opens at Yessenov University in Kazakhstan 

TEHRAN – A Persian studies center has opened at Yessenov University in the Kazakh city of Aktau, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Friday.

The center opened Wednesday to commemorate Iran’s National Day of Poetry and Literature.

10 students from different nations have registered in the Persian language course, which will begin next week. Iranology is the next course to be added later.

The center has been established by the Embassy of Iran Astana in collaboration with the university, and has been named “Molana” after the Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi (1207-1273).

Speaking at the ceremony, Iran’s consul general in Aktau, Habibollah Malakutifar, called language a window to the culture of all nations and said that the center helps boost cultural and academic ties between Yessenov University and the universities of Iran.

He also said that Iranian universities are also ready to establish relations with Yessenov University.

Officials from Yessenov University also attended the ceremony.

Located in the Caspian region, Yessenov University is one of the youngest universities in Kazakhstan with a variety of courses.

Photo: Iran’s consul general in Aktau Habibollah Malakutifar (L) and a Kazakh official cut the ribbon to launch a Persian studies center at Yessenov University in Kazakh city of Aktau.

