UNWTO picks new affiliate members from Iran

TEHRAN – The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has recently elected five affiliate members from Iran.

Aras Free Economic Zone, Abbasabad Lands Rehabilitation Company, Tochal Complex, Mana-Seyr-Pardis Iranian travel agency, along with the Qeshm Free Zone Organization, have joined the UN World Tourism Organization, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

The decisions were officially made at the 23rd General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, which was held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from September 9 to 13.

Hamidreza Momeni, the CEO of the Qeshm Free Zone Organization, said on Wednesday that the membership of the five affiliate members was first proposed at the 110th session of the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization, which was held in Baku in June.

Qeshm Island embraces a wide range of ecotourism attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines. The island has an abundance of wildlife, including birds, reptiles, dolphins and turtles as well.

St. Petersburg was named as a venue for the world’s largest tourism event following a vote at the 22nd UNWTO session in 2017. The next General Assembly will be hosted in Marrakech in 2021.

AFM/MG