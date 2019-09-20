Trump sanctions Iran’s central bank

President Donald Trump on Friday said he has ordered sanctions on Iran’s central bank at “the highest level.”

The president made the remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, where he and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison were scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the Oval that the central bank was Tehran’s last source of funds.

“This is very big,” Mnuchin said. “We’ve now cut off all source of funds to Iran.”

Trump, who had initially claimed the sanctions applied to Iran’s “national bank,” said the new penalties on Iran mark the “highest sanctions ever imposed on a country.”

The president’s remarks at the White House came two days after he announced via Twitter that he had instructed Mnuchin “to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!”

