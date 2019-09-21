Iran launches military batteries production line

TEHRAN - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami launched on Saturday production line for advanced military batteries.

During an opening ceremony, the minister also unveiled eight new advanced military batteries.

The new batteries meet all international standards, the minister said.

“Unveiling eight new advanced batteries is clear example of the resistance economy’s achievements in line with observing Leader’s guidelines in reducing dependence on foreigners and relying on domestic capabilities,” he said.

He noted, “These products have been manufactured based on the most updated technologies and the latest standards in the world in the area of producing new generations of batteries.”

According to the Fars news agency, the minister added by acquiring the know-how of advanced and modern military batteries, Iran will be able to offer superior logistical support in areas of field, aerial, marine, radar and electronic combats.

Iranian military officials have repeatedly said that the country’s advances in building different military equipment are merely aimed at defending the country against any threat.

NA/PA