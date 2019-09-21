U.S. bases in Iraq will not be safe if Iran attacked: Iraqi MP

TEHRAN - A member of the Iraqi Parliament’s National Security and Defense Committee and a commander of the Iraqi Badr Organization Kirim Alivi has said that the United States’ bases in Iraq will not be safe if Washington launches a war against Iran.

In an interview with the Baghdad al-Youm (Baghdad Today), he said that the Iraqi people will stand beside Iran if a war breaks out, ISNA reported on Saturday.

U.S. war drums against Iran have become louder since the Yemeni drone attacks on Saudi oil installations on September 14, which Washington blames on Iran. Iran has called the claim a “maximum deception”.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Pentagon officials to plan potential attacks. He tweeted that the U.S. was “locked and loaded” but was waiting for Saudi Arabia’s rulers to decide on a path forward.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that a military strike against Iran by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia would result in “an all-out war”.

NA/PA