IRAN PLAST 2019 kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN- Iran’s 13th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment (IRAN PLAST 2019) kicked off at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground on Sunday, Shana reported.

The inauguration ceremony was participated by Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Managing Director Behzad Mohammadi, Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani, and a number of senior officials and directors of the related industries.

The four-day event is hosting 570 Iranian and 35 foreign companies.

As reported, 12 delegations from 10 countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Vietnam, Armenia, Kenya, India and Tunisia are attending the exhibition, while 14 countries are participating through single pavilions.

IRAN PLAST is a platform to make connection between petrochemical industry and enterprises, while flourish downstream industries, according to the NPC managing director.

More presence of knowledge-based companies and startups in this edition of the event is one of its prominent features which has been achieved as the result of the high attention and support by the Oil Ministry to these companies during the past year.

Some conferences and workshops are being held on the sidelines of the exhibit and some contracts are anticipated to be signed between the petrochemical companies during the international event.

Meanwhile, 11 ministers of oil and energy from East Asia and neighboring countries have been invited to visit the exhibition and attend meetings with the Iranian oil minister for development of ties.

MA/MA

PHOTO: Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh (L) and Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani cutting the ribbon on inauguration of IRAN PLAST 2019 on Sunday

