Poems by Agota Kristof published in Persian

TEHRAN – A selection of poems by Hungarian-Swiss author Agota Kristof has recently been published in Persian in a collection entitled “The Nails”.

Asghar Nuri is the translator of the book, which has been released by Morvarid Publications in Tehran.

Nuri has previously translated Kristof’s novels and short stories, including “The Notebook”, “The Proof”, “The Third Lie”, “Yesterday” and “The Illiterate”, all of which were published by the same publisher.

Kristof received the European prize for French literature for “The Notebook”. She won the 2001 Gottfried Keller Award in Switzerland and the Austrian State Prize for European Literature in 2008.

Photo: Front cover of “The Nails”, a Persian collection of poems by Hungarian-Swiss author Agota Kristof.

