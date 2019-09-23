Iranian firms ink deal for indigenizing polymer production technology

TEHRAN – Iran’s Petrochemical Research and Technology Company (PRTC) has signed an agreement with Tabriz Petrochemical Company (TPC) for cooperation on indigenizing the technology for production of high density polyethylene (HDPE), Shana reported.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Iran’s 13th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment (IRAN PLAST 2019), in a ceremony attended by National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Managing Director Behzad Mohammadi on Monday.

The agreement was inked by Ali Pajouhan, the managing director of PRTC, and Siavash Darafshi, the CEO of TPC.

Speaking in the event, Pajouhan noted that PRTC has been working on the production of high-density polyethylene for over 15 years, adding that "The company is now capable of delivering technical knowledge of this technology in various scales."

He further noted that all the necessary equipment in this regard is available in the Petrochemical Research and Technology Company, adding that the agreement includes the license for production of 310,000 tons of high density polyethylene on an annual basis.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) or polyethylene high-density (PEHD) is a thermoplastic polymer produced from the monomer ethylene.

Iran’s 13th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment (IRAN PLAST 2019) kicked off at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground on Sunday.

The inauguration ceremony was participated by Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, NPC Managing Director Behzad Mohammadi, Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani, and a number of senior officials and directors of the related industries.

EF/MA

PHOTO: Managing Director of Iran’s Petrochemical Research and Technology Company (PRTC) Ali Pajouhan (R) and Siavash Darafshi, the CEO of Tabriz Petrochemical Company (TPC), signed an agreement on Monday for cooperation on production of high density polyethylene (HDPE).