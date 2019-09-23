Time to move UN headquarters fromU.S.

TEHRAN - Although the United Nations is not in the political, geographical or legal possession of a particular country, unfortunately the United States is misusing the largest international body just because it is headquartered in New York!

Washington has shown, in recent years, especially during Donald Trump's presidency, that it is using the United Nations in New York as an instrument to advance it its political purposes.

Refusal to issue visa for some politicians who have the right to attend United Nations meetings shows that the U.S. can no longer be accepted as a host to the international body by many countries around the world.

More importantly, the United States has turned into a symbol of terrorism and violence in today's world.

Legally, Washington is not permitted to prevent participation of individuals or politicians at the UN. Washington has been denying visa for those who challenge U.S. policies on protecting terrorism and violence as well as its development of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear arms.

It is now time to submit and approve a plan to relocate the UN headquarters from New York to other parts of the world (based on the consensus of the majority of UN members). For example, moving the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council to Vienna, Austria, is a good option.

White House officials' behavior toward Iranian, Cuban, North Korean, Yemeni, Syrian, and other politicians from other countries proves that the United States no longer deserves to host the UN General Assembly, an issue that has been the subject of much international attention in recent decades.