Iran’s Hosseini snatches bronze in World Youth and Junior Championships

TEHRAN – Zahra Hosseini of Iran claimed a bronze medal in the 2025 World Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on Saturday.

She lifted 86kg in snatch and managed to lift 111kg in clean and jerk and won the bronze medal with a total of 197kg in the women’s 64kg weight class.

Albanian weightlifter Enkileda Carja won the gold medal with 98-115-213 and silver medal went to Femliy Notte from Nauru as she had been last year. She made only two of her six attempts on 92-110-202, which was well below her best in training.

The global strength of weightlifting was highlighted in Lima, Peru when athletes from 22 countries were on the podium on a truly international day at the World Youth and Junior Championships.