Yazdani claims gold in 2025 World Youth Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Hossein Yazdani of Iran snatched a gold medal in the 2025 World Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on Monday.

Yazdani won for Iran by lifting 144kg in snatch, 190kg in clean and jerk and finished in first place for a total of 334kg in the Men +102 Youths.

Armenian weightlifter Harutyun Hovhannisyan came second on 150-173-323 and the bronze medal went to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Chmykh on 143-180-323.

The 2025 Youth & Junior World Weightlifting Championships were held from Apr. 30 to May 5 in Lima, Peru.