“The AI Conundrum” available in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “The AI Conundrum: Harnessing the Power of AI for Your Organization—Profitably and Safely” written by Caleb Briggs and Rex Briggs has been released in the Iranian book market.

Amin Ansari Charsooghi has translated the book and Tadaee Publications has brought it out in 400 pages, Mehr reported.

Originally published in 2024, it is a timely, practical guide to AI—its strengths, weaknesses, and real-world applications—for business professionals and policymakers.

Artificial intelligence, or AI, can recognize a pattern from any set of data it is given, which is what makes it such an extraordinarily powerful tool. But because not all patterns are authentic or reliable, AI's pattern-finding superpower can lead to spurious patterns—and to disastrous results for business and government entities that rely on them. Hence, the conundrum at the heart of AI: its greatest strength can also be its greatest weakness.

Targeting the businessperson who needs to know how to use AI profitably and responsibly, Caleb Briggs and Rex Briggs offer in this book a foundational understanding of AI that is easy to grasp yet thorough enough to be used effectively.

“The AI Conundrum” draws on the authors' diverse expertise—in pure math, computer science, marketing, data science, and business—to make AI concepts and applications approachable for readers of all tech levels.

It provides a framework for comparing AI to the next-best alternative, and for gauging where AI is likely to be successful, or to pose greater risk than benefits.

The book includes dozens of real-world case studies highlighting the successes and failures of AI applications across various industries.

It offers actionable insights for responsible implementation and risk mitigation and provides a worksheet for identifying potential problem areas and performing a cost-benefit analysis on its companion website.

“The AI Conundrum” is an invaluable resource for professionals and students seeking a full understanding of AI—its applications, limitations, and ethical considerations—as we enter a brave new era.

Rex Briggs is an author and an award-winning marketing ROI researcher. He is responsible for several innovations in digital marketing. He created the first study of Web banner advertising effectiveness. The research is notable because it was the first application of random sampling online, and used a design of experiments to measure the in-market impact of online advertising.

Caleb Briggs began coding at 10 and developing AI at 14. He has created several AI applications from scratch, building experience in genetic algorithms, machine vision, natural language, and more.

