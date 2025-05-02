UK tells ICJ Israel must lift aid bans, comply with international law

The United Kingdom told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday that Israel must lift its restrictions on humanitarian assistance to Gaza, ensure civilian protection, and fully comply with international humanitarian law, Anadolu Agency reported.

"It is unacceptable that Israel has blocked humanitarian support from entering Gaza for nearly two months, meaning that Palestinian civilians, including one million children, are facing starvation, disease, and death," said UK representative Sally Langrish, recalling the UK Foreign Office Minister David Lammy's recent statement to the UN Security Council in which he urged a return to the ceasefire "to end the relentless death and destruction that Palestinians face daily."

Langrish emphasized the UK’s consistent call on Israel to allow humanitarian access and noted the UK’s suspension of certain arms export licenses to Israel in September 2024, citing "the clear risk that certain military exports to Israel might be used in violation of international humanitarian law."