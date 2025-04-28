Israel using Gaza aid as ‘weapon of war’: Palestinian envoy to ICJ

A Palestinian envoy has told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel has used humanitarian aid as a “weapon of war” as Gaza faces humanitarian catastrophe due to months-long Israeli blockade.

“These are the facts. Starvation is here. Humanitarian aid is being used as a weapon of war,” Palestinian Ambassador to the Netherlands Ammar Hijazi said on Monday in The Hague.

“Israel is starving, killing and displacing Palestinians while also targeting and blocking humanitarian organizations trying to save their lives,” he added.

The Palestinian envoy made the remarks as the ICJ opened hearings, based on a 2024 request from the UN General Assembly, to gauge Israel’s responsibilities for the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza.

Hijazi said Israel has not allowed any humanitarian supplies or fuel into Gaza and the Israeli Supreme Court has supported the blockade by rejecting multiple petitions for aid, leading to a man-made humanitarian catastrophe, including deaths by starvation.

Irish lawyer Blinne Ni Ghralaigh, the Palestine representative at the ICJ said, “Israel’s actions are not only inhumane but genocidal, as concluded by the UN Commission of Inquiry and broadly agreed upon by the human rights community.”

“Israel continues to block UN-mandated investigatory bodies from Gaza while destroying and burying evidence of its crimes.”

The hearings, which will run throughout the week, will see 38 countries, including the United States, China, France, Russia and Saudi Arabia, addressing the 15-judge panel to consider the compliance of Israel’s actions with international law.

The League of Arab States, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and African Union will also present their arguments about Israel’s obligations to ensure aid delivery into Gaza.

The ICJ, aka World Court, has been tasked by the UN with providing an advisory opinion “on a priority basis and with the utmost urgency”.

While the ruling is nonbinding, it will mount pressure on Israel as a growing list of international courts has ruled against its actions.

Israel launched the war of genocide in Gaza and imposed a complete siege on the strip on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in retaliation for Israel’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Last January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian resistance movement or the release of captives.

However, Israel cut off food and medical supplies and other aid to the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip on March 2, just two weeks before breaking the two-month ceasefire and prisoner-captive exchange agreement.

In total, 52,314 Palestinians have been killed and 117,792 others injured since October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

(Source: Press TV)