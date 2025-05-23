Finland summons Israeli ambassador for questioning

The Finnish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Israeli ambassador for questioning about the Israeli army's use of fire on Wednesday, Yle News reported.

The Israeli army opened fire while diplomats were visiting the occupied West Bank. The delegation included Finns.

Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (NCP) said that Finland demands an explanation from Israel for this "serious, reprehensible incident". According to the ministry, it has also raised Finland's concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza with the ambassador.

Several other European countries on Thursday condemned the incident, with Italy and France also summoning Israeli ambassadors to explain what happened, Reuters reported.