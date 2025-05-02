Exhibition of Torres Strait Island masks  unveiled at Australian Embassy in Tehran 

TEHRAN- On Thursday, the Australian Embassy in Tehran hosted an art exhibition showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Torres Strait Islands.

Entitled "Evolution: Torres Strait Masks," the event was inaugurated by the Australian Ambassador to Tehran Ian McConville, who emphasized that this exhibition is the first of its kind to be held in Iran.

He highlighted the rich culture and civilization of Iran, stating that this exhibition also reflects the culture of Australia's Indigenous peoples and their ancient traditions.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of gallery owners and Iranian artists, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange between the two nations.

The exhibition, developed by the Gab Titui Cultural Center on Waiben (Thursday Island) in collaboration with the National Museum of Australia, features 12 ceremonial masks, known as Kuyuku Zamiyak. These ancient masks are not only unique to the world but also embody a spiritual significance.

Traditionally worn by esteemed spiritual leaders, they were believed to possess powers that facilitated communication with the ancestors of the spirit world.

For centuries, ceremonial mask-making has been at the heart of the Torres Strait Islands’ culture, serving as a vital link among the diverse groups inhabiting the region. Crafted from natural materials such as wood, shells, and feathers, these masks played an essential role in uniting communities across the 274 islands that span approximately 48,000 square kilometers.

The exhibition offers a journey through time, exploring the historical significance of these masks and their use in ceremonial rituals. The event not only celebrates the artistic craftsmanship of the Torres Strait Islanders but also fosters a deeper understanding of their cultural practices and beliefs.

SAB/