Trump ousts Waltz, nominates him for UN post

US President Donald Trump has removed Mike Waltz from his post as national security adviser and will nominate him as ambassador to the United Nations, the BBC reported.

In a post on social media, Trump thanked Waltz for his work and said he would be temporarily replaced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who will continue as America's top diplomat.

Waltz had faced criticism for mistakenly adding a journalist to a chat group where sensitive military plans were discussed - a political embarrassment likely to feature during confirmation hearings for the UN post.

The former Florida congressman is the first senior member of the administration to leave the White House in Trump's second term.

"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"I know he will do the same in his new role."

Waltz posted a short statement on X, alongside a screenshot of the announcement by the president.

"I'm deeply honoured to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation," he wrote.