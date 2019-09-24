Passenger transport via railway up 5% in H1

TEHRAN- Passenger transportation via railway network has increased 5.3 percent in Iran during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22) compared to the same period of time in the past year, the deputy director of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for passenger affairs told ISNA.

Mir Hassan Mousavi said that over 14.9 million passengers have been transported via railway during the first six months of the present year.

The city of Mashhad (in northeast Iran) has been the most traffic destination in the first half, the official added.

As reported earlier this month, Raja Railway Transport Company, which is the passenger wing of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI), has signed deals with three domestic companies for renovating 124 passenger wagons.

RAJA has signed agreements with three different Iranian companies namely Wagon Pars, Novin Sanat Raja Company and Ehya Sanat Co. for renovating 124 of its passenger wagons that are over 30 years old.

Raja has also signed a deal with Wagon Pars Company for manufacturing of 41 passenger wagons, of which 33 wagons have been handed to RAJA.

