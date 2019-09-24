Tehran to host 2nd Intl. Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest

TEHRAN – The 2nd International Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest will be held in Tehran in mid-December, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, the secretary of the event, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“What makes the world and especially the West angry is the power and superiority of Iran in organizing such a contest and the active participation of the artists,” Shojaei-Tabatabai said.

He added that works focusing on U.S. President Donald Trump and his role in the war in Yemen, his interference in other countries, and his relations with the Zionist regime are among the major topics of the contest.

Interested applicants must submit their works to the secretariat of the contest before December 1, and winners will be awarded in a ceremony on December 16.

A selection of top works will be put on view in an exhibition.

Photo: A poster for the 2nd International Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest in Tehran.

