Rouhani: If U.S. seeks talks with Iran, ‘it must create the needed conditions’

TEHRAN/NEW YORK - In an interview with Fox News aired on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani said if the U.S. administration is really seeking dialogue with Iran “it must create the needed conditions.”

Iran has been insisting that the only path to negotiations between Tehran and Washington is that the United States must lift all the sanctions that it has illegally and unilaterally imposed on Iran.

Rouhani said U.S. President Donald Trump has put away trust when he was asked about a potential meeting in New York.

Rouhani is in New York to attend the 74th UN General Assembly.

He said, “Why would we bump into one another? If we seek to pursue higher goals to benefit both countries, both people, it must be planned, and talks must be based on those plans.”

He added, “But prior to that, we must create mutual trust, and the trust that is something that Mr. Trump took away from this framework. We had an agreement. Mr. Trump exited without a valid justification, and illegally, from an international agreement.”

“So, if the United States of America’s government is willing to talk, it must create the needed conditions,” Rouhani insisted.

Rouhani continued, “Well, once we carried on negotiations with the United States of America for two years, and during a 17-day period, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the U.S. Secretary of State had continuous talks without returning to their countries. It was extremely difficult, but we did reach an agreement which was signed, and it was enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolution, and without a valid reason or cause, the United States left this agreement.”

“So, it took away the foundation of the needed trust. I think more than the issues it touched upon, the most basic needed issue is trust, and Mr. Trump damaged the trust between the two countries. So, this is very important,” he said.

Rouhani then suggested a key way to rebuilding trust would be removing sanctions against his country, which he described as “a type of terrorism.”

He said, “Trust must be restored, and the restoration of trust consists in taking away the pressure imposed upon the nation and the people of Iran which show that clearly there is animosity even towards our children, our ill people, because we -- they even have difficulty in obtaining basic medications and medical equipment.”

“This is a type of terrorism. This is inhumane, and if there is a cessation to this, then, of course, the atmosphere will change. Of course, then it can be envisioned, and we can talk about many different topics of mutual interest for both sides,” he added.

Rouhani says terrorism has expanded wherever U.S. has gone

Rouhani also said that terrorism has expanded wherever the United States has gone.

“Today, America, unfortunately, is the supporter of terrorism in our region -- and wherever America has gone, terrorism has expanded in the wake,” he told Fox News.

“I am amazed at the interpretations of Mr. Trump, vis-a-vis terrorism,” he said.

Rouhani pointed to U.S. military involvement in Syria without the permission of President Bashar al-Assad as an example of the U.S. “terrorism”.

“The country that is present and flying over the air space of and bombarding the soil of the country of Syria without permission of the government is the United States of America,” he said.

NA/PA



