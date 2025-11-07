After its drone success, Iran's next breakout hit could come from the sea

TEHRAN – Over the past few years, Iran has, for the first time in its history, entered the global arms market and begun competing with world powers.

Its drones offer a prime example: analysts believe countries are now either seeking to purchase Iranian-made models, such as the Shahed series, or looking to replicate their designs. Similarly, while likely not yet available on the open market, Iranian missiles garnered international attention and awe in June when they pierced through multiple layers of American, European, Arab, and Israeli air defenses, successfully hitting targets in the occupied territories. But Iran's advancements aren't limited to the skies. At sea, the nation has also made significant strides, a fact widely highlighted during the second Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) held in Karachi this week.

The four-day event saw participation from 44 countries. Iran was allocated a large pavilion, staffed by a joint team from its Navy (part of Artesh) and Defense Ministry, and led by a representative of Iran's Navy Commander.

"Iran's pavilion was, in some ways, even better than that of the host country. We had different maritime and naval equipment, all of which was made by Iranian youth," said Captain Darioush Eskandari, who was personally appointed as the head of the delegation by Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

Iran ultimately won the award for Best Foreign Exhibitor. Captain Eskandari told the Tehran Times that participating countries found it difficult to believe Iran had manufactured its advanced vessels and submarines entirely on its own—a level of self-sufficiency achieved as a result of decades of Western sanctions.

"In the maritime industry, it is extremely rare for countries not to cooperate with others or to rely solely on their own equipment to build their seacraft. Over 90 percent of what we use in our boats, commercial ships, warships, and submarines is made by Iranians. That figure is typically only 30% in other countries," he explained, emphasizing that, despite this self-sufficiency, their technology has remained on par with the best in the world.

Among the Iranian naval assets that garnered the most attention were the Sina-class, formidable missile warships for decisive strikes, and the versatile Moj-class, known to be masters of agile coastal patrol.

Iran's delegation held important meetings on the sidelines of the exhibition to discuss cooperation and trade. Discussions with Pakistani officials were particularly fruitful.

"We discussed the possibility of launching joint shipbuilding lines, both in Iran and Pakistan. We also held productive meetings with other countries, where many sought to learn more about our maritime industry and its potential benefits," Captain Eskandari explained. He added that, overall, the Iranian presence in Karachi is anticipated to yield significant positive results for economic, diplomatic, and military partnership.