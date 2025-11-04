Iran, Pakistan pledge closer military ties at maritime expo in Karachi

TEHRAN – Iran and Pakistan’s defense and military capabilities complement one another, a senior Iranian military official said Tuesday, emphasizing that both neighbors are committed to expanding cooperation to confront shared threats from the West and Israel.

Captain Darioush Eskandari, head of Iran’s delegation to the Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC 2025), made the remarks on the event’s second day in Karachi. He called for stronger defense ties and broader collaboration to enhance deterrence and regional security.

“It is a valuable opportunity to take part in the International Maritime Expo & Conference hosted by our eastern neighbor, Pakistan,” Eskandari said, describing Iran’s participation as a sign of growing engagement between the two countries. “The quality and variety of products presented by Iran’s Ministry of Defense have been highly impressive.”

According to Eskandari, the Iranian pavilion drew visits from several foreign dignitaries and senior Pakistani officials, including the commander of the Pakistan Navy.

“The expansion of defense and military cooperation with the friendly and neighboring country of Pakistan will play a significant role in strengthening Iran’s deterrent power,” he said. “Technology exchange, joint training, and collaboration in education are also in the mutual interests of both nations.”

He noted that international visitors met with Iranian experts and learned about Iran’s latest defense advancements across various sectors.

“Iran and Pakistan have reached the understanding that they should utilize each other’s capacities to boost deterrence and confront common challenges, including threats from Western powers and the Zionist regime,” Eskandari added.

Foreign delegations, including Pakistan’s deputy navy commander and senior officials from the Ministries of Defense and Defense Production, visited Iran’s exhibit on the second day of the expo.

The second Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference, which opened Monday in Karachi, will continue through Thursday, showcasing maritime and defense industries from around the world.