Despite sanctions, Iran has achieved remarkable progress in adapting to climate change: DOE chief

TEHRAN – Despite facing unilateral coercive measures, as well as restrictions on access to modern technologies, knowledge, financial support, and foreign investment, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved remarkable progress in adapting to climate change while considering further steps to take in the coming years, the head of the Department of Environment (DOE) has said.

The official made the remarks while addressing the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30), which is scheduled to be held in Belém, Brazil, from November 6 to 21.

The full text of Ansari's speech reads as follows:

In the name of God

Mr. President,

Distinguished Heads of State and Representatives,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

At the outset, I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the government and people of Brazil for hosting the COP-30 in Belem.

This gathering could provide nations with an invaluable opportunity to take realistic, equitable, and inclusive actions to address the environmental crises and challenges facing our planet.

In recent years, all countries present at this conference have pledged to protect the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate change, and moving toward the use of renewable energy sources.

Despite facing unilateral coercive measures, as well as imposed restrictions on access to modern technologies, knowledge, financial support, and foreign investment, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved remarkable progress while considering further steps to take in the coming years.

Over the past year alone, Iran has increased its solar energy capacity by 75 percent, expanded wind power generation, being added to a previous target to increase nuclear power capacity, joined the BRICS carbon market, and reduced carbon emissions through efficient flare management in its oil and gas fields, such as a 10 billion cubic meters reduction and a further 12 billion cubic meter reduction plan for the next 4 years.

Accordingly, transitional fuels and enhanced energy efficiency management projects are underway to enhance the Country’s resilience to the adverse impacts of climate change.

These measures demonstrate Iran’s firm commitment to environmental protection. It also emphasizes that despite the mentioned challenges, the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to strive to uphold the right of its people and others to a clean and healthy environment.

This does not mean that we overlook major environmental challenges such as prolonged drought and rising temperature of approximately 1.8 degrees, and a decline of 50 millimeters in precipitation over the past 50 years.

Rather, it emphasizes that despite all obstacles and being deprived of guaranteed technology transfers envisioned in the Convention, the Islamic Republic of Iran continues its efforts

Mr. President,

The United States, in coordination with its regional proxy — the Zionist regime — has launched military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This act not only violates international law and constitutes war crimes, but has also caused extensive and lasting environmental destruction. Among the most serious consequences was the release of over 50,000 tons of carbon emissions in Tehran alone. The reckless attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear energy facilities represent a blatant and deliberate crime that could have led to one of the world’s largest environmental catastrophes.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while firmly recognizing the inherent environmental and humanitarian threats, continues to believe in the power of international cooperation.

Iran stands ready to share its local knowledge and experiences, and to engage constructively with other nations and international institutions in advancing our common environmental goals.

We are heirs to one Earth and one destiny. May we act with respect and justice so that we may pass on a sustainable legacy to future generations.

Environmental diplomacy

On the sidelines of COP30, the head of the DOE has so far held meetings with her counterparts, officials, and representatives of other countries, as well as the United Nations.

Holding a meeting with Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), Ansari elaborated on the country’s measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions and expand renewable power capacity over the past year despite unfair sanctions, which have deprived Iran from accessing international funds and modern technologies, doe.ir reported.

Reducing flaring in oil fields and approving a climate change management plan were among other actions mentioned by the official.

Stiell, for his part, lauded Iran’s efforts and announced that the executive secretary of UNFCC will hear the country’s voice and support its measures and efforts.

In a meeting with Anacláudia Rossbach, executive director of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), Ansari highlighted the need for comprehensive urban planning to mitigate climate change impacts, improve the sustainability and resilience of cities in the face of rising heat.

“Despite economic and climate challenges, Iran is doing its best to utilize regional and global scientific capacities to make cities more sustainable,” She noted.

Rossbach, for her part, emphasized the effective role of the UN-Habitat office in Iran. The official stressed the need to boost joint efforts in improving urban management and climate risk management, as well as improving the quality of urban life.

In a meeting with Marija Vuckovic, Croatian Minister for Environmental Protection and Green Transition, the two sides highlighted the need to promote environmental cooperation between the two countries. Ansari voiced Iran’s readiness to share expertise on managing protected areas, water and wetland resources, and industrial pollution, noting that fostering scientific interactions will improve national capabilities in preserving the environment, IRNA reported.

Vuckovic, for her part, said the expansion of environmental cooperation will help boost relations between Croatia and Iran; she invited Ansari to pay an official visit to Croatia.

Ansari also discussed environmental issues with Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in a meeting.

Referring to the increasing climate change impacts on the environment, biodiversity, and urban areas, particularly in West Asia, Ansari called for the enhancement of bilateral ties to increase adaptive capacity and resilience.

Al Shamsi, for her part, reaffirmed the promotion of joint efforts and asked for the implementation of the reached agreement last year, particularly those focusing on addressing sand and dust storms.

COP30 has brought together world leaders, scientists, non-governmental organizations, and civil society to discuss priority actions to tackle climate change.

It will focus on the efforts needed to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C, the presentation of new national action plans (NDCs), and the progress on the finance pledges made at COP29.

The COP30 Action Agenda will be organised around six key areas, reflecting the breadth and urgency of action needed to meet collective commitments under the Paris Agreement and previous COPs: Transitioning Energy, Industry, and Transport; Stewarding Forests, Oceans, and Biodiversity; Transforming Agriculture and Food Systems; Building Resilience for Cities, Infrastructure, and Water; Fostering Human and Social Development; and Cross-cutting Enablers and Accelerators.

