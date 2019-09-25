Iran’s “Termites” honored at Portuguese festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Masud Hatami’s debut movie “Termites” was crowned best film at the Figueira da Foz International Film Festival (FICFF) in Portugal, the organizers announced last week.

The film also brought Hatami the best director award, while Iranian short “Isolated” by Mohammad Ahmadinia received an honorable mention.

“Termites” is about Tara, a young woman who has lost her mother and brother in the sea near their home in northern Iran when she was a child. She has never returned there since then, and now, after seven years of marriage, she has to go and sell the house.

On the way north with her husband, she talks about her dreams of having a family and children, which causes serious discussions between them.

“Piu de la vita” by Raffaella Rivi from Italy won the best documentary award and “Dejavu” by Atefeh Khademolreza from Canada and “Still Life” by Bruno Fraga Braz from Portugal shared the award for best short film.

Photo: A scene from “Termites” by Iranian director Masud Hatami.

