IRGC chief slams European trio’s allegations against Iran as fictitious

TEHRAN – Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has slammed three European countries over blaming Iran for the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities without any evidence whatsoever.

“The Europeans revealed their [true] face and, without any document and evidence, leveled a fictitious and false charge against Iran,” General Salami said on Tuesday, according to Mehr.

The remarks came after France, Britain and Germany - known as the European trio - said it was clear Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities on September 14.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met during the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders to coordinate their strategy on Iran.

“It is clear to us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other plausible explanation,” a statement by the three leaders said.

Salami also hailed as true the recent remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said the Europeans are no better that the Americans.

“This is the nature of Europe and the U.S.,” the IRGC chief stated.

On September 14, as many as 10 drones bombed the Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities run by the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco.

Although Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, Riyadh, Washington and the three European countries have laid the blame on Iran.

Tehran, however, rejects any involvement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said linking Iran to the attack is a “maximum deceit” in line with Washington’s “maximum pressure” on Tehran.

In remarks on Friday, Zarif also said “even the Saudis themselves don’t believe the fiction of Iranian involvement” in the attacks on the Aramco oil facilities, citing Saudi Arabia’s retaliation attack on Hodaideh in Yemen as a reason.

MH/PA