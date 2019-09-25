There’s overwhelming consensus to boost Iran’s missile power: minister

TEHRAN – Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Wednesday that there is an overwhelming consensus in Iran that the country should boost its missile power.

Hatami also strongly rejected the calls for reducing Iran’s missile power as a condition for ending sanctions on the Islamic Republic, Tasnim reported.

He warned that the enemies are after restricting the Iranian nation’s resistance through limiting Iran’s missile capabilities.

“A bargain with the arrogant system over Iran’s missile power would be tantamount to removing the ceiling and walls of a house,” he remarked.

“In spite of all malicious activities, the enemies have failed to make our country insecure, and this results from the Islamic Republic’s deterrent power,” the defense chief added.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

In February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities in the face of the enemies disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” the Leader said.

MH/PA