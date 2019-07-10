Defense minister to brief MPs on latest achievements

TEHRAN – Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami is scheduled to attend a meeting of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Sunday to brief the lawmakers about technological progresses in defense industry, according to the committee’s spokesman.

Speaking with Tasnim, Hossein Naqavi Hosseini said General Hatami will also brief the committee members on the Defense Ministry’s performance.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underlined that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

