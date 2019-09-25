Iran’s 5-month foreign tourist arrivals surge 30 percent

TEHRAN - The number of foreign visitors arriving in Iran surged 30 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – August 22), compared with the same period last year, deputy tourism minister has said.

“Some four million foreign nationals visited Iran during the first five months of the year, which shows 30 percent growth year on year,” Vali Teymouri said on Tuesday, Mehr reported.

“It’s the first time that the number of outbound passengers equals to the inbound ones,” he said, addressing a press conference at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism to brief about national programs on World Tourism Day.

“International arrivals [in Iran] seem to be fair given the conditions in the region… However, Iran is a safe destination for foreign travelers,”

The Islamic Republic welcomed 7.8 million foreigners last year, which shows 50 percent growth year on year, he said.

World Tourism Day is annually commemorated on September 27 with worldwide celebrations under the auspices of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

This year, the UNWTO has adopted the motto of “Tourism and Jobs: A Better Future for All” as the organization has set goals on development of skills, education and jobs, wishing to realize a better future.

The 2019 Travel Risk Map, which shows the risk level around the world, puts Iran among countries with “insignificant risk”, a category where the UK, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, and Finland are placed in.

Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, the country aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

AFM/MG