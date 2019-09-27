Iranian film festival to celebrate Intl. Children’s Day 

TEHRAN – International Children’s Day, which falls on October 8, will be celebrated in Tehran by a weeklong film festival beginning on October 5.

A lineup of six movies previously screened at the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan during August will be showcased during the Children’s Film Week at the Abbas Kiarostami Hall of the Farabi Cinema Foundation, the foundation announced on Friday.

The lineup includes “The 23” by Mehdi Jafari, about 23 young Iranian volunteers who were held captive during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, “Benjamin” by Mohsen Enayati, an animation about Benjamin who tries to save his mother from the King’s soldiers, and “No Fly Zone” by Amir Dasargar, about three teenagers who face several problems and obstacles while working on a project.

“That Night’s Train” by Hamidreza Qotbi, “The Ocean Beyond the Window” by Babak Nabizadeh and “Tornado” by Seyyed Javad Hashemi are also among the films.

Farabi is organizing the film week in collaboration with the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

Photo: A poster for the Children’s Film Week.

