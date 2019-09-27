Iran’s petchem feedstock to reach 1.7m bpd by 2025

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said the feedstock allocated to petrochemical complexes is going to reach equal to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil by 2025, Shana reported.

Behzad Mohammadi made the remarks on the last day of Iran Plast 2019 international exhibition in Tehran on Wednesday.

He told reporters that currently about 33 million tons of feedstock (equal to 650,000 bpd of oil) is being supplied to petrochemical plants operating in the country on an annual basis.

By realization of the second leap in the petrochemical industry, 62 million tons per year of feedstock (equal to 1.4 million bpd of crude oil) will be supplied to the sector by 2021, he added.

“This figure will reach 1.7 million bpd by 2025 when the third leap in the industry is realized.”

The official said nearly 1,000 jobs are created in the industry for every ton of production growth. However, with 66 million tons per year (mtpy) of production capacity in the industry, 108,000 jobs have been created in the sector in Iran.

He noted that the number of jobs created in petrochemical industry’s downstream sector is very significant, adding that “for every ton of production in the downstream sector, 170,000 jobs are generated.”

Mohammadi further said that 31 million tons of salable items are produced in the upstream sector of the petrochemical industry of Iran, adding 22.5 mtpy of items (roughly 70 percent of the country’s output) is exported.

The 13th Iran Plast international exhibition began on Sunday, September 22 and rounded up on September 25 at Tehran’s Permanent International Fairgrounds.

EF/MA