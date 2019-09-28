Warsaw Film Festival picks “A Hairy Tale” and “Just 6.5” from Iran

TEHRAN – Homayun Ghanizadeh’s directorial debut “A Hairy Tale” and Saeid Rustai’s drama “Just 6.5” from Iran will go on screen at the Warsaw Film Festival, running in the Polish capital from October 11 to 20, the organizers have announced.

“A Hairy Tale” has been selected to compete in the official section with fourteen more films from different countries.

The black comedy is about three hairdressers with different tastes, each of them crazy about their own interests.

The film also known as “The Clown” brought Ali Nasirian the award for best supporting actor at the 37th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran during February.

Films in the official competition will be judged by a jury composed of Polish actress Malgorzata Bela-Pawlikowska, Romanian producer and director Oana Giurgiu, Slovenian director Hanna Slak, Albanian director Bujar Alimani and Polish director Michal Leszczylowski.

“Just 6.5” is an entry to Discoveries, a non-competitive section screening fiction and documentary films from all over the world, dealing with contemporary subjects.

Starring Payman Maadi, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Parinaz Izadyar and Farhad Aslani, “Just 6.5” is about a police squad under the leadership of Samad who has been assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

The film was a big winner at the 19th edition of the Hafez Awards where it was honored in several categories including best film and best director.

Maadi won the wards for best actor for his portrayal of Samad, while the film brought Hooman Behmanesh the award for best cinematographer.

Photo: Actress Hedyeh Tehrani acts in a scene from Homayun Ghanizadeh’s “A Hairy Tale”.

