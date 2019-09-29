Elamite-era ‘ring of power’ to put on show in Izeh

TEHRAN – An Elamite-era golden royal armlet, known as “Arjan ring of power”, will be displayed at the newly-constructed museum in Izeh, Khuzestan province, where the object was unearthed in the early 1980s.

Named after Arjan, an ancient city of the Elamite era, the armlet dates back to Neo-Elamite period (c. 1100 – 540 BC).

The armlet along with other counterpart objects, which are on loan from the National Museum of Iran, have been transferred to Izeh with special escort assistance for a temporary show, CHTN reported.

“The golden ring of Arjan is one of the distinguished relics that are being kept at the National Museum of Iran. And it will be [briefly] exhibited in Izeh to cherish inauguration of the city’s new museum,” said Jebrail Nokandeh who presides over the National Museum of Iran.

The armlet along with some other relics were discovered in a tomb reportedly belonging to the 2nd millennium BC.

Elam was an ancient pre-Iranian civilization centered in the far-west and south-west of what is now modern-day Iran, stretching from the lowlands of what is now Khuzestan and Ilam provinces as well as a small part of southern Iraq.

AFM/MG