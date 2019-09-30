Watex2019 hosting 260 companies in Tehran

TEHRAN- Some 260 foreign and domestic companies are participating in the 15th Iran International Water and Wastewater Exhibition (Watex 2019) which kicked off on Monday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

Alongside 247 Iranian companies, 13 exhibitors from Italy, Turkey, Germany, Hungary, China, and Taiwan are showcasing their latest products and services during the four-day event.

Recent achievements in different fields of water and wastewater industry including pipes and fittings, filtration and desalination equipment, valves, automation and instrumentation systems, measuring systems and laboratory equipment for water and wastewater, as well as industrial equipment are being showcased in this year’s event.

Watex is Iran's biggest annual industrial and commercial event in the water and wastewater industry which hosts a large number of domestic and foreign companies every year.

EF/MA