‘Iran nearly self-sufficient in manufacturing water, wastewater equipment’

TEHRAN – Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing all the equipment used in water and wastewater industries, except for the membranes used in wastewater treatment plants, Deputy Energy Minister for Water and Wastewater Affairs Ghasem Taqizadeh Khamesi told IRNA on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 13th national exhibition of water, wastewater industries, and related equipment in the city of Mashhad, Taqizadeh said: “Previously we had problems with the supplying of large and heavy pumps, however, the technology for the production of such pumps was gradually developed in the country and we no longer need to import such equipment.”

Regarding the membranes, currently, two domestic companies have managed to produce some samples which are going through trial processes.

He further noted that one of the biggest problems that domestic producers in this area are facing has been the supply of raw materials, adding that “heavy prices and the issues regarding their imports have become a challenge for domestic manufacturers, and hopefully government would address the concerns in this area.”

Back in October 2019, the head of Iran’s Water & Wastewater Engineering Company is known as ABFA said that over 95 percent of necessary equipment and parts in Iran’s water and wastewater industry are being produced inside the country.

“More than 95 percent of water-related facilities and 90 percent of sewage equipment and industrial parts, except for sludge management, are being designed and manufactured inside the country”, Hamidreza Janbaz said.

“Currently, private-sector companies have become self-sufficient in manufacturing all kinds of electromotor, pumps, branching equipment and related equipment”, he added.

EF/MA

