Over $10m allocated for water, wastewater study projects in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian energy ministry has allocated 432 billion rials (about $10.07 million) for conducting water and wastewater study projects in the capital city of Tehran, IRIB reported citing the portal of energy ministry.

According to Siamak Tavana, the director of Tehran Water and Wastewater Company (Persian acronym: ABFA) office of research and technical studies, currently in all the cities and populated centers of Tehran province first phase studies are underway and the research will be constantly updated in line with continuous urban development.

Carrying out studies for supplying drinking and sanitation water for the cities and population centers of Tehran province which has been provisioned in the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021) is considered to be ABFA’s most important project in the capital.

Issues like population estimation, forecasting the development of urban areas, determining the water requirement, the amount of water supply sources and estimation of the amount of water supply deficit are among the factors that should be considered in carrying out water, wastewater studies in any big city.

