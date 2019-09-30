Tourism holds considerable potential to build a better, more equal future, UNWTO chief says

TEHRAN – Tourism holds considerable potential to build a better, more equal future in the global scene as no single economic, social or human activity prospers in isolation, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili has said.

“Tourism can help us build a better future for everyone. Around the world, the tourism sector is leading source of employment, supporting many millions of jobs and driving economies forward, both at the local and the national level,” Pololikashvili said in an official message to mark World Tourism Day.

“Not one single economic, social or human activity prospers in isolation. For this reason, governments and stakeholders from the public and private sectors are increasingly working together to manage tourism in a responsible and sustainable manner and to ensure its enormous potential is properly realized.”

Pololikashvili also attached great importance to sector as a catalyst for equality and inclusivity.

“At the same time, it is a catalyst for equality and inclusivity. In many places, tourism employment gives women, young people and those living in rural communities the chance to support themselves and their families and to integrate more fully into wider society.”

The true potential of tourism, both as a creator of jobs and as a driver of equality and sustainable development, is only just being realized, he said.

“Providing decent work opportunities and contributing to developing professional skills are at the heart of this. Well managed, the continued growth of our sector will encompass countless opportunities and allow tourism to live up to its global social responsibility to leave no one behind.”

The World Tourism Day is annually commemorated on September 27 with worldwide celebrations under the auspices of the UN World Tourism Organization. This year, the UNWTO has adopted the motto of “Tourism and Jobs: A Better Future for All” as the organization has set goals on development of skills, education and jobs, wishing to realize a better future.

Elsewhere in his message, the secretary-general stressed the need for effective collaboration between tourism-related personnel and partners in the technology sector and in academia.

“Just as new technology is changing the way we travel, so too is it changing the way we work. Tourism is leading the way in providing workers with the skills and knowledge they need for the jobs of tomorrow. Embracing this creative spirit, including through effective collaboration with partners in the technology sector and in academia, will drive the creation of more and better jobs.”

Pololikashvili concluded that “transformative power of tourism” could usher in a better, equal future.

“As we celebrate World Tourism Day, let us recognize the transformative power of tourism. Together, we can realize tourism’s potential to build a better, more equal future.”

AFM/MG