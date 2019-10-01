Iran, Cuba ink MOU to expand co-op in health sector

TEHRAN – Iran and Cuba have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand ties in the field of medical equipment production and export, ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

A delegation consisting of representatives of Cuban Ministry of Public Health paid a visit to a number of pharmaceutical and medical equipment production lines at Tehran’s Pardis science and technology park.

Rafael Perez Cristia, director of Center for State Control of Drugs, Medical Devices affiliated to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, lauded Iran’s efforts in the field of medical equipment production, expressing readiness to use Iran's experiences in this regard.

According to director for medical equipment and supplies of the Food and Drug Administration, Seyed Hossein Safavi, the MOU is seeking to boost bilateral cooperation in healthcare issues including producing pharmaceuticals and equipment as well as exchanging knowledge in the field of medical production.

As per the agreement, Iranian experts will launch a production line in Cuba, and in return, Cuba is supposed to help Iran in export of the products to other countries in Latin America, said Safavi.

Currently, Iran manufactures 105 medical equipment products meeting international standards, including the European CE marking, and exports the products to 55 countries.

FB/MG